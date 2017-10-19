Reading: October 19 // 7 – 9 p.m.

Workshop: October 21 // 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Presented by KANEKO and the Nebraska Writers Collective, this interactive reading series asks the question: What happens when writers pull back the curtain on their creative process and invite the audience to become part of the conversation?

We welcome this month's featured writers, Rachel McKibbens (poet & playwright) & Airea D. Matthews (poet). Join the feedback community and take part in presenting feedback to the featured writers as they perform new works and works-in-progress to the audience on Thursday night. Be a part of the process and connect with writers at a follow-up workshop on saturday afternoon. The feedback Reading + Workshop Series welcomes writers of all ages and levels of experience.

feedback Readings + Workshops are FREE, but registration is required and space is limited.

Visit thekaneko.org/feedback to register and for more information.