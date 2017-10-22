Film Streams is thrilled to announce Film Screams: Resurrection (Sundays, October 22 – November 19), the next offering in Courses, a program of multi-week seminars led by Film Streams Education Director Diana Martinez, PhD. Registration is now open at http://bit.ly/FSCourses and will be limited to 40 participants.

Nine years ago, the original Film Screams! repertory series curated cinematic frights from around the globe. Long thought dead, that series has been transformed and revived into a new Course on the horror film — Film Screams: Resurrection.

This five-week Course will track the major themes in one of the most popular and diverse genres in the history of filmmaking. Students will learn formal analysis to understand how filmmakers construct surprise and suspense. Additionally, we will explore the symbolism lurking underneath to gain insight into the genre’s social and cultural commentary.

Film Streams Courses launched in Fall 2016 with the mission to provide adults with an introduction to the tools of film analysis. Students will leave better equipped to analyze film aesthetics and examine the tremendously important role film plays in our culture.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or

patrick@filmstreams.org.

Film Screams: Resurrection

Instructor: Diana Martinez, PhD; Film Streams Education Director

Dates: Sundays, October 22 - November 19, 2017, 11 am to 2 pm

COURSE SYLLABUS

Nosferatu 1922

Night of the Living Dead 1968

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre 1974

Ju-on: the Grudge 2002

Cape Fear 1991

Cost: $125 General, $75 Film Streams Members, $100 Student/Teacher/Senior/Military

Includes Course materials and snacks