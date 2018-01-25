Film Screening + Discussion with Gonzalo Reyes Rodriguez and Risa Puleo

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts 724 S. 12th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Redes, a Mexican film released in 1936, tells the story of burgeoning labor rights amongst poor fishermen in a small village in Mexico. Films like Redes replayed the zeal that forged the country’s resistance and revolt in the 1910s and for decades after, ultimately transforming the movement into an effective loop. Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly exhibiting artist Gonzalo Reyes Rodriguez restages scenes from Redes and other films at sites in Chicago at the center of contentious debates. Join the artist and Monarchs curator Risa Puleo for a film screening and discussion about the parallel themes of immigration, gentrification, and “the commons” which are foundational in Reyes Rodriguez’s work and throughout the exhibition.

More about the artist: gonzaloreyes.info

Free and open to the public.

