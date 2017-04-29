Film Streams Courses: Film/Style 2

Film Streams Courses, a new program of multi-week seminars providing the tools of film analysis, will expand this spring to include two offerings: Film/Style 2 and The Auteur: Alfred Hitchcock. Both seminars will be led by Film Streams Education Director Diana Martinez and limited to 40 participants. Registration for both Courses is now open.

In its second installment, Film/Style 2 (Saturdays, April 29 – June 3) will continue to explore the complex interplay of image and sound that shapes our viewing experience. Martinez designed Film/Style as an introduction to the aesthetic techniques employed by some of the most influential and challenging filmmakers in the medium’s history. Please note: there will not be a class on May 13.

COURSE SYLLABUS:

Last Year at Marienbad 1961