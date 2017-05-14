Film Streams Courses Spring seminars will focus on film aesthetics and the work of Alfred Hitchcock

Film Streams Courses, a new program of multi-week seminars providing the tools of film analysis, will expand this spring to include two offerings: Film/Style 2 and The Auteur: Alfred Hitchcock. Both seminars will be led by Film Streams Education Director Diana Martinez and limited to 40 participants. Registration for both Courses is now open.

Using five films by the Master of Suspense, The Auteur: Alfred Hitchcock (Sundays, May 14 – June 11) will explore the recurring themes and stylistic signatures that define the director’s body of work. Students will learn how his distinct personal vision influences Hitchcock’s filmmaking process and elevates a good film to a cinematic classic.

Film Streams Courses launched in Fall 2016 with the mission to provide adults with an introduction to the tools of film analysis. Every participant leaves better equipped to analyze film aesthetics and examine the tremendously important role film plays in our culture.

The Auteur:

Alfred Hitchcock

Instructor: Diana Martinez, PhD; Film Streams Education Director

Dates: Sundays, May 14 – June 11, 2017, 11 am – 2 pm

COURSE SYLLABUS:

The Lady Vanishes 1938

Notorious 1946

Rope 1948

Rear Window 1954

Vertigo 1958

Cost: $125 General, $75 Film Streams Members, $100 Student/Teacher/Senior/Military

Includes Course materials and snacks

For more information and registration, visit http://bit.ly/2j7TEQG.