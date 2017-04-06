Film Streams’ Forever Young Series

Film Streams announces the program for its Forever Young Family & Children’s Series Spring 2017 (April 1 – June 15). Films in the series will have matinee showings on Saturdays, Sundays, and Thursdays at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater. Admission to films in the series for kids 12 and under is just $2.50.

The fun begins with two Oscar nominees for Best Animated Film. Starting April 1, it’s MY LIFE AS A ZUCCHINI. This bittersweet tale of an orphan’s healing journey boasts the voice talents of Will Forte, Nick Offerman, and Amy Sedaris. THE RED TURTLE, an impressionistic story about a shipwrecked man who is visited by a mystical sea turtle, starts April 15.

The series will also feature a trio of 90s gems: George’s Miller’s bizarre and wonderful BABE: PIG IN THE CITY (April 29 – May 11), Nicolas Roeg’s fun and frightening adaptation of Roald Dahl’s THE WITCHES (May 27 – June 8), and the beloved Robin Williams vehicle MRS. DOUBTFIRE (June 10 -15).

Film Streams is also proud to participate in The Seventh Art Stand through a family-friendly collection of short films from countries affected by the recent court-blocked travel bans. Organized by the Northwest Film Forum in Seattle, this 65-minute compilation (May 13 – 25) includes short narratives and documentaries from Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Yemen providing young viewers an opportunity to learn that children of all nationalities share common desires: to laugh, love, learn, find fulfillment, and live in peace.

Tickets for all films in the series are just $2.50 for children ages 12 and under. Otherwise, tickets are $9 general, $7 for seniors, students, teachers, military and those traveling to the theater by bicycle, and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. All screenings will be at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey Street.

For more about this season’s selections please see the following pages or visit http://bit.ly/2nrjheU.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.