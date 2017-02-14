Film Streams presents a free Valentine’s Day screening of SABRINA sponsored by Borsheims

This Valentine’s Day, Film Streams will present a special free screening, sponsored by Borsheims, of SABRINA, the glamorous and dreamy Cinderella story starring Aubrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart, and William Holden.

A classic from director Billy Wilder and forebear of the modern rom com, SABRINA is a perfect pick for the day of love. In the titular role, Hepburn stars as a shy chauffeur’s daughter raised amid the opulent Larrabee family. Sabrina is in love with David Larrabee (Holden) a decadent playboy who could not care less. Devastated, Sabrina is shipped off to Paris for two years to attend culinary school, returning a sophisticated woman of the world. David – newly coerced into a strategic engagement to the daughter of a Larrabee business competitor – is dazzled by the new Sabrina, so his career-obsessed brother Linus (Bogart) is dispatched to play interference. When Linus also falls for Sabrina, it’s not clear what will become of the Larrabees or the lovelorn Sabrina.

Free tickets for this Tuesday, February 14, 7 pm screening may be reserved online at http://bit.ly/2jAmqG7, in person at the Film Streams Box Office, or by calling 402-933-0259 x 15. There is a limit of two passes per person.

Attendees will have a chance to enter a drawing for a free Valentine’s Day jewelry giveaway from Borsheims. The winner will be announced in Film Streams’ weekly e-newsletter.

This will be the fifth annual free Valentine’s Day presentation sponsored by Borsheims at the Ruth Sokolof Theater. Past selections included: LE BELLE ET LA BETTE (2016), THE PHILADELPHIA STORY (2015), TROUBLE IN PARADISE (2014), and TO CATCH A THIEF (2013).

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.