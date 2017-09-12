Fine Press Books of Nebraska Exhibit

A display of works from over 30 printers, poets, and artists on the first floor of Criss Library. Examples of Nebraska fine press printing, poetry, short stories, and art to celebrate the state’s 150th birthday are on display in UNO Libraries’ Archives & Special Collections from September 11 through December 19, 2017.

The exhibition features work from Nebraska printers such as Harry Duncan, Bonnie O’Connell, Denise Brady, and others. The books were printed by a range of fine presses with Nebraska connections including the Cummington Press, Gibraltar Editions, UNO’s Abattoir Editions, Buttonmaker Press, as well as UNO student presses. During this sesquicentennial year of statehood the topics of many of the books on display are especially apt. Visitors will enjoy the work of notable Nebraska poets John Niehardt, Ted Kooser, and Twyla Hansen along with the prints of artist Karen Kunc and others.

All items on display are from Archives & Special Collections’ Fine Arts Press Collection. The collection holds over 800 fine press books, artists’ books, broadsides, and other examples of the book arts from around the U.S. The most notable of these are the Mary L. Richmond Cummington Press Collection and UNO's own Abattoir Editions.

The presses included in the exhibition are: Abattoir Editions, Blue Falcon Press, Blue Heron Press, Bradypress, Buttonmaker Press, Crying Dime Press, Cummington Press, Gibraltar Editions, Goldfinch Press, Penumbra Press, UNO Fine Arts Press, and Windbreak Press.