Fiona Grey

Tickets: $10

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2yVPZOb

ALL AGES

Doors at 7pm

Chicago native Fiona Grey is a composer and songwriter based in Los Angeles. At only twenty-one years of age, Grey’s live performances have captivated her audiences across the U.S. and Europe. With a background in musical theater performance, Grey pushes the boundaries of pop and creates intoxicating live experiences for audiences on both an intimate and large-scale. Most recently, she has performed at L.A. venues Troubadour and Resident. At age eighteen she released her debut EP “Striped Heart” and only months later released her second EP, Belladonna, which included her single “Beauty Queen.” Her recent single, “What You Want” was placed on a promo spot for TV Land’s “Younger,” and the first single, "Money," from her upcoming EP will be released in February 2017. According to Neon Gold Records, her music “woos its way into your teen dream heart like a rebellious cross between Lorde and Christina Aguilera." Grey’s early accomplishments are landmarks of her creative—or what she calls “human”—progression. She embraces growth as her music matures, cultivating a symbiosis between her life and work.

Influenced by a range of musical greats like David Bowie, Debbie Harry and Missing Persons, Grey’s performances and compositions pack a soulful, heart-wrenching punch with the sweet accessibility of pop, and gritty, fearless attitude of a singer like Karen O. Grey’s forthcoming EP layers her powerful vocals with live string instrumentation and a rock n’ roll heartbeat, creating a fullness of sound fit for a soundtrack to a film epic. Throughout the record, Grey’s storytelling examines our culture’s widespread infatuation with pop culture and an almost religious obsession with love. Her primal and raw vocals invite us to tap into our own human emotions as listeners, taking us on a journey wrought with tenderness and uncertainty. Grey’s cinematic music provides an anthem for our contemporary lives.