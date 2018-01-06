Due to forecasted severe cold weather, the Holiday Lights Festival NYE Fireworks Spectacular that was scheduled to take place Sunday in the Gene Leahy Mall has been RESCHEDULED to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 6, with a brief ceremony and countdown by Mayor Jean Stothert.

Those needing or requesting accommodations are welcome to view the fireworks from the fourth floor of the W. Dale Clark Library.

Produced by J&M Displays, each shell is choreographed to open on cue to a musical score developed specifically for this event. Spectators are encouraged to tune into STAR 104.5, to hear the soundtrack as you watch the dazzling show.

For more info visit www.holidaylightsfestival.org