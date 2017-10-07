Five Centuries of Drawings from Minneapolis Institute of Art

Marks of Genius includes works by both celebrated masters (Tiepolo, Degas, Van Gogh, Toulouse-Lautrec, Picasso, Matisse, Hopper, Grant Wood, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol) and lesser-known but equally compelling artists, addressing subjects from medieval manuscripts, to biblical narratives, figure studies, still life, landscapes and nature studies, and portraiture. Seen together, these remarkable works on paper reveal the quick hand and inspired touch of the most important artists from the past five centuries.

Joslyn Art Museum has numerous special events and programs planned in celebration of this exhibition, including the free public (21+) drawing event, Drink & Draw, on Friday, October 13. Details in the attached release.

CREDITS:

Winslow Homer (American, 1836–1910), The Conch Divers, 1885, watercolor, blotting, lifting, and scraping, over graphite, 13-13/16 x 20 in., Minneapolis Institute of Art

Pierre-Joseph Redouté (Flemish, active France, 1759–1840), Amaryllis lutea, c. 1800–1806, watercolor and graphite on vellum, 18 1/2 x 13 1/4 in., Minneapolis Institute of Art

Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (German, 1880–1938), Seated Woman in the Studio, 1909, pastel, brush, and black ink, 35 3/8 x 26 5/8 in., Minneapolis Institute of Art

Arthur Rackham (British, 1867–1939), Little Red Riding Hood, 1909, pen and ink with watercolor, on illustration board, 11 1/8 x 7 5/8 in., Minneapolis Institute of Art