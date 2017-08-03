On Thursday, August 3 at 7 pm, Film Streams will present a one-time screening of the documentary FLOYD NORMAN: AN ANIMATED LIFE at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey Street. A Q&A with Floyd Norman, the film’s subject, will follow.

FLOYD NORMAN: AN ANIMATED LIFE is a journey through the life and career of the “Forrest Gump of animation.” Disney’s first African-American animator, Floyd Norman worked on such classics as SLEEPING BEAUTY and 101 DALMATIANS before being handpicked by Walt Disney to join the story team on THE JUNGLE BOOK. On his 65th birthday, in 2000, Disney forced Floyd to retire after over 40 years on the job. Refusing to leave his home, Floyd "hijacked" a cubicle at Disney Publishing Worldwide, where his wife is employed. He has been there for the last 17 years, unpaid, but picks up freelance work when he can. At 82 he continues to have an impact as both an artist and a mentor on the Disney campus and beyond.

Tickets for this special screening at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater are $9 general; $7 for students, seniors, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle; and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. Advance tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2toF5xa or through the Film Streams Box Office, in person or at 402-933-0259 x15.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.