Fondue at the DU!

The Down Under Speakeasy (Downstairs in the Down Under Lounge) is ecstatic to bring you an evening of fine melted cheeses and chocolate, craft cocktails and craft beers; and most importantly, a wonderful evening spent with great people over the holidays!

We will be serving three cheese fondues with a spread of fresh-breads and meats to dip. The cheeses will include:A Classic Gruyere / Swiss Mix,A Savory Beer Cheese,& A Creamy Pesto Cheese Mix!

But... What's Fondue without Dessert!?

We will have a Silky Chocolate Fondue with a spread of different fruits and sweet breads to round out your palate!

Tickets are only $7, and will go on Sale Tuesday, December 5th @ The Down Under!

TICKETS ARE LIMITED, GET THEM WHILE THEY LAST!

[A Perfect Holiday Gift Idea!]

Be sure to come hungry for melty-gooey goodness, and thirsty for drinks from your Private Bartender for the evening!