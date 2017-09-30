Film Streams announces the program for its Forever Young Family & Children’s Series Summer 2017 (Sept 30 – Dec 31). Films in the series will have matinee showings on Saturdays, Sundays, and Thursdays. Generously sponsored by Woodmen Life, admission to films in the series for kids 12 and under is just $2.50.

The series launches September 30 with BEETLEJUICE. In Tim Burton’s ghoulish and gross 1988 favorite, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis are a recently deceased couple intent on driving the new family out of their earthly home. In the process they inadvertently befriend young Lydia (Winona Ryder at her spookiest) and summon “the ghost with the most,” Beetlejuice (a wonderfully unhinged Michael Keaton). Also perfect for Halloween, it’s the winkingly post-modern 1991 adaptation of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, with Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christopher Lloyd.

A touch of the occult lingers with TEEN WITCH, the deliriously fun 1989 movie about a girl who taps into her ancestral knack for witchcraft to try and engineer the ideal high school life. Hailed as one of the “best bad movies” of the VHS era, this kind-hearted, family friendly comedy has something for everyone.

Michelle Trachtenberg stars in THE ADVENTURES OF HARRIET THE SPY, sure to delight inquisitive young viewers, as well as acolytes of mid-90s Nickelodeon cult classic “The Adventures of Pete and Pete” (Trachtenburg was Nona) and fans of the Harriet detective novels by Louise Fitzhugh.

Next, director Makoto Shinkai offers a beautiful masterpiece about time, the thread of fate, and the hearts of two young souls in YOUR NAME. This eye-popping anime follows two high schoolers living totally separate lives in different places who begin switching bodies at random occasions. Over time, they begin to adjust to their secondary bodies and form a genuine connection with each other. Soon, they decide it’s time to be in the same place at the same time.

A new title from GKIDS, the international animation powerhouse, will follow. THE BREADWINNER, the latest animated epic from the folks behind THE SECRET OF KELLS and SONG OF THE SEA, tells the story of Parvana, a 12-year-old girl growing up under the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001. When her father is arrested, Parvana dresses as a boy in order to provide for her family and find out if he is still alive.

And finally, it wouldn’t be Fall without annual runs of THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL and IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, rounding out another season of Forever Young.

Tickets for all films in the series are just $2.50 for children ages 12 and under. Otherwise, tickets are $10 general,

$7.50 for students, seniors, teachers and military, and $5 for Film Streams Members.

Please see the following pages for more about this season’s selections (October–December) or visit http:// bit.ly/2xfzp8y.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@ filmstreams.org.