FREE Halloween Portrait Event for Kids in Costume

Portrait Innovations is pleased to offer parents with children dressed in costumes free portraits during its Halloween event taking place at all Portrait Innovations studios Monday, Oct. 30. Photo opportunities run from 3 to 7 p.m., and parents will receive two free 5x7 portraits and the digital images of each child dressed in costume. Employees will also be handing out candy to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Following the free event, parents can also submit their children’s portrait as part of a fun Portrait Innovations photo contest for a chance to win one of three $1,000 cash prizes. To enter, participants should submit their Portrait Innovations Halloween portrait, and then encourage friends and family to vote for it. The 20 portraits with the most votes will be judged by Portrait Innovations for costume originality and three families will be named winners. Learn more and submit photos at www.portraitinnovations.com/halloween.

About Portrait Innovations

During the past 15 years, Portrait Innovations has reinvented the professional portrait studio experience, understanding how important capturing and sharing cherished family and personal memories, events and milestones is to its customers. Honored to be the one selected to capture those memories, it has become the largest operator of free standing retail, professional portrait studios with locations throughout the country. Learn more at www.portraitinnovations.com.