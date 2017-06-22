Free Outdoor Screening: SELENA

On Thursday, June 22, Film Streams and El Museo Latino will host a free collaborative screening of SELENA at El Museo Latino. In Gregory Nava’s 1997 biopic, Jennifer Lopez stars as the queen of Tejano music, an icon who was tragically slain by a fan at the age of 23.

The festivities are set to take place in the courtyard of El Museo Latino, 4701 South 25th St. At 7 pm, lawn seating opens and food trucks will be available. At 9 pm a brief bilingual presentation about the cultural and artistic significance of SELENA, which had a lasting impact on media representation of Latinos, will precede the screening. This program is funded in part by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.

For more information about El Museo Latino, please visit www.elmuseolatino.org or contact the museum at (402) 731-1137 or info@elmuseolatino.org.