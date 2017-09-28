The Fremonts and The Bottle Tops at Zoo Bar

The Fremonts close out their summer tour in Lincoln with The Bottle Tops at The Zoo Bar.

The Fremonts weave Midwestern ghost stories into restless Americana music. Stephanie Dodd (originally from Fremont, Nebraska - vocals/keyboard/xylophone/accordion) and Justin Badger (originally from Fremont, California - vocals/guitar/kick drum) lace their sound with bluegrass, country, blues, folk and indie pop influences.

More info on The Fremonts at www.thefremontsmusic.com

•

The Bottle Tops

Through the relationship of wife and husband, Kerry and Mike Semrad, a kindred spirit of music has been present. Kerry, coming from a background of gospel and blues, lends vocals to Mike’s country and rock influences to make a sound that can only be described as Americana.

More info on The Bottle Tops at www.thebottletopsmusic.com