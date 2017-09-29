The Fremonts and The Cavalier at (402) Arts Collective

The Fremonts close out their summer tour by returning to (402) Arts Collective for show with The Cavalier.

Born in New York City and raised in Boulder, Colorado, The Fremonts weave Midwestern ghost stories into restless Americana music. Stephanie Dodd (originally from Fremont, Nebraska - vocals/keyboard/xylophone/accordion) and Justin Badger (originally from Fremont, California - vocals/guitar/kick drum) lace their sound with bluegrass, country, blues, folk and indie pop influences. By blending Dodd’s lyrical voice and Badger’s turbulent style, they take on a range of topics from sprawling tales of escape and ambition to quiet disenchantment with traditional roles in American family life. In their three years of creating music together, The Fremonts have unearthed fresh authenticity in their writing and performances through dedicated practice and community building.

