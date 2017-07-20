The Fremonts Live at Vega

Vega 350 Canopy Street Ste 220, Omaha, Nebraska 68508

The Fremonts celebrate the release of their new album, We Don't Live There, with a summer tour that stops at Vega in Lincoln, NE. The Hanging Cowboys & Bazile Mills will also be taking the stage.

Born in New York City and raised in Boulder, Colorado, The Fremonts weave Midwestern ghost stories into restless Americana music. Stephanie Dodd (originally from Fremont, Nebraska - vocals/keyboard/xylophone/accordion) and Justin Badger (originally from Fremont, California - vocals/guitar/kick drum) lace their sound with bluegrass, country, blues, folk and indie pop influences. By blending Dodd’s lyrical voice and Badger’s turbulent style, they take on a range of topics from sprawling tales of escape and ambition to quiet disenchantment with traditional roles in American family life. In their three years of creating music together, The Fremonts have unearthed fresh authenticity in their writing and performances through dedicated practice and community building.

Vega 350 Canopy Street Ste 220, Omaha, Nebraska 68508
