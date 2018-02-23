Friday Night Word Fights: Stand Up Comedy & Roast Battle

The sweet science of spoken combat.

Chuck and Bill have rounded up the meanest and nicest comedians in Omaha and offered them the opportunity to abuse each other for your amusement.

Come see the art of the insult on full display as local comics play the dozens in head to head Roast Battles. Each of these unkept savages square off amidst a ruckus to battle for supremacy amongst their peers and you decide the winner.

Stand Up Performance By

Mark Sibbitt

Battlers:

Wife and Man..

Serenity Dougherty vs Will Dougherty

Bro’s for life..

Andres Gamboa vs Brandon Kew

Foes for life..

Jeremy Plumb vs Ryan Hervey

Nintendo Nerds..

Dusty Stehl vs David Kousgaard

Bandmates..

Jake Gardner va James Lindsey

MORE TBA..

$5 $5 $5

DOORS AT 8PM with a DJ TyeDup set. BATTLE AT 9PM sharp.

FIRST COME FIRST SERVE SEATING.

21+