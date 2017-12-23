Frostival 10th Annual Charity Event

Waiting Room & Reverb Lounge

Waiting Room 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104

We are pleased to present the 10th Annual Charity Event benefitting Open Door Mission

FROSTIVAL 2017

Saturday, December 23rd

The Waiting Room Lounge & Reverb Lounge

Advanced tickets available here: http://bit.ly/Frostival17

We can't believe it's the 10th year of this holiday event and we're going bigger than ever before with 12 Bands playing continuous music in 2 Venues connected so you don't have to brave the cold. We'll also have big time production and a variety of vendors to elevate the event where it deserves to be in year 10!! Full details coming soon.. Mark your calendars to celebrate the season at FROSTIVAL 2017!!

Waiting Room 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map
