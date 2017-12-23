Frostival 10th Annual Charity Event

We are pleased to present the 10th Annual Charity Event benefitting Open Door Mission

FROSTIVAL 2017

Saturday, December 23rd

The Waiting Room Lounge & Reverb Lounge

Advanced tickets available here: http://bit.ly/Frostival17

We can't believe it's the 10th year of this holiday event and we're going bigger than ever before with 12 Bands playing continuous music in 2 Venues connected so you don't have to brave the cold. We'll also have big time production and a variety of vendors to elevate the event where it deserves to be in year 10!! Full details coming soon.. Mark your calendars to celebrate the season at FROSTIVAL 2017!!