Tickets $8 - On sale 12/23 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2i21qM3

ALL AGES | Doors at 8PM

Making their debut in 2008, Funk Trek has since developed their homemade music to create their own sound. This six piece band, has molded their own unique conglomeration of Funk, combining the flavors of old school and new school funk, R&B, Soul, Hip Hop, and a dash of jazz. Their live shows are bursting with energy that rarely settles down. With three studio albums, Voyager (2010) Purify (2013) and Quencher (2015) Funk Trek takes their brand of funk across the U.S. from Texas, to California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Colorado, Kansas, and Illinois to name some. Playing 95% all original music, funk trek continually adds to their list of new songs so every year there is something new to hear. Their ultimate goal behind every show is to be lost in the moment on stage and provide high energy entertainment that allows their audience to immerse themselves and forget their worries.