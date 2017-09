Minneapolis Prog Rock Titans "Trita" are returning to Omaha! Come out to see them and local talent tear up the Lookout Lounge's stage on Wednesday, September 20th!

Oblivion Booking brings you:

Gallivant

Trita

The Color of Loss

Broken Skulls

Doors at 7, Show at 8. All Age with notarized permission slip.

$5 cover