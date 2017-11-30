Gallivant w/ 9s and B. Baldwin Band

http://bit.ly/2g6vZkh

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Gallivant

with The 9s (band) & B. Baldwin

Tickets: $7

On sale 10/13 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2g6vZkh

ALL AGES Doors at 8pm

Gallivant is a riff-heavy rock band, based out of Omaha, NE. Known for their eccentric stage presence and catchy music, they've been playing venues all over the city. With their recent first album release, they've been spreading out in the region, with great nights in Iowa City, Chicago, Minneapolis and Madison over a late September tour. You can check out their music on spotify, itunes, youtube, and band camp, but it is a much more intense experience to see them live!

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map
