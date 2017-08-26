Film Streams proudly announces Gender Revolt!: A Celebration of Queer Cinema (August 26 – September 27), a collaborative repertory series presented with UNO Women’s and Gender Studies Program. This series is generously supported by Sam Walker.

Selections include a history-spanning documentary on gay Hollywood (CELLULOID CLOSET), experimental milestones (Shirley Clarke’s PORTRAIT OF JASON, John Water’s FEMALE TROUBLE), Nineties arthouse masterpieces (ORLANDO, ALL ABOUT MY MOTHER), contemporary critical darlings (PARIAH from 2011, CAROL from 2015, and KIKI from 2016), and the rock opera HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. Excitingly, the series will include a Filmmaker Screening of THE WATERMELON WOMAN, a 1996 indie gem, followed by Q&A with director Cheryl Dunye.

Please see the attached press release for more information about films in this series, or visit http://bit.ly/2t0TPTR.

In anticipation of PARIAH, Nebraska Writer’s Collective and Muglife Coffee will sponsor a Gender Revolt! Poetry Slam and Open Mic Night on Sunday, September 19 from 6 – 9 pm at Muglife Coffee, 2452 Harney Street. This event is free and open to the public.

Special thanks to Gender Revolt! cross-promotional partners: ACLU of Nebraska, Dixie Quick’s, First Unitarian Church of Omaha, Grace Abbott School of Social Work, Inclusive Communities, Kitchen Table, Muglife Coffee, Nebraska Aids Project, Nebraska Writer’s Collective, Prairie Pride Film Festival, Queer People of Color Nebraska, River City Mixed Chorus, Second Unitarian Church of Omaha, UNO Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, UNO Libraries and Queer Omaha Archives, UNO MFA in Writing Program, and Women Above. Thanks also to Film Streams’ sponsor for visiting artists and guests, Hilton Omaha.

Tickets for all showings in the series are $9 general, $7 for seniors, students, teachers, military, and those arriving by bicycle, and $4.50 for Film Streams Members. For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org.