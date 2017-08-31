Generator Series Presents Sound And: Spectra

The Generator Series returns with Sound And: Spectra.

The Generator Series presents events that investigate music’s relationship to our physical world, seeking the connections between sound and architecture, sound and natural landscapes, sound and the human body, and more.

During the 1970s, with new technological tools for analysis, composers and musicians dove into the acoustic material of individual sounds to derive materials for their work, including the harmonic content of individual pitches, the ways in which individual sounds behaved in physical environments, and how those sounds evolved over time. Sometimes described as “Spectral Composers,” the creators of works using techniques of acoustic analysis have developed works which bridge the worlds of scientific research and subconscious human experience. On August 31, acoustician and engineer Lily Wang,

Using their collective expertise, Wang and Barelos will create a new musical piece for chamber ensemble that responds directly to the acoustic environment of KANEKO's campus.

Also on the program will be works by living composers responding to the invisible stuff of sound, including music by Olga Neuwirth, Eliza Brown, and Kaija Saariaho. Featuring Hannah Mayer (cello) and Karen Sandene (bassoon) plus ensemble.

Tickets are $10 for General Public and Free for KANEKO Members.

Visit thekaneko.org/generator-series to register and for more information.