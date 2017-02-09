Tickets $30 - On sale 1/13 at 10am: http://bit.ly/ GeoffTateOmaha

ALL AGES | Doors at 7PM

Multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY:registered:-nominat ed singer/songwriter Geoff Tate will embark on a worldwide tour highlighting songs from all 17 albums he has done throughout his 35 year career.

Geoff Tate will present his upcoming all acoustic show with himself, backed by a 7-piece acoustic band of musicians from the United States and Ireland and will feature three guitar players, mandolin, cello, saxophone, violin and multiple percussion instruments to produce a high energy acoustic version of some of the heavy metal genres most recognized songs that include Silent Lucidity, Jet City Woman, Empire, I Don’t Believe In Love and Eyes Of A Stranger.