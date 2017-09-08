GLOW in the Garden
Friday, September 8, 2017
7–10:30 pm
Peter Kiewit Foundation Sculpture Garden
Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge Street
This is a 21 and older event. Tickets are non-refundable
* Neon Lights and Autumn Nights *
Join Joslyn Art Museum's Young Art Patrons for the fourth annual GLOW in the Garden. Sip, socialize, and welcome autumn at a masquerade under the stars. Enjoy local food, cash bar and creative cocktails, a live DJ plus dancing, and yard games in the illuminated surroundings of the Museum's Sculpture Garden.
Get your tickets today!
$25 YAP Members; $35 General Public; $40 At the Door
Cash bar; YAP members receive one free drink ticket!
Joslyn’s Young Art Patrons offer engaging social and educational events for a rising generation of art admirers. Not a YAP member? Join Today! http://www.joslyn.org/shop/Product.aspx?ProductId=69