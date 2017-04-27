Great Conversations with Elizabeth Berg

College of Saint Mary Warde Conference Center 7000 Mercy Road, Omaha, Nebraska 68106

Book Signing at 11:30 a.m. • Luncheon at Noon

Featuring Elizabeth Berg, author of Open House, The Dream Lover, Durable Goods, and The Day I Ate Whatever I Wanted, who will introduce us to her newest story, Truluv. Berg will share how nursing school became her school of writing; the empathy and compassion she learned there led her from nurse to published author. $25 per person. RSVP online at CSM.edu/GreatConversations

