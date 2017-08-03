Great Minds Series with Dr. Nick Stergiou

Dr. Nicholas Stergiou presents a forward-thinking lecture on the importance of variability in human movement. This event is FREE & Open to the Public.

The Great Minds Series highlights innovators and thought leaders in fields relevant to KANEKO programs. Great Minds speakers have included multi-Grammy winner Rosanne Cash, New York Times columnist and Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof, scholar on the evolution of play Dr. Stuart Brown, and legendary automotive designer J Mays.

Dr. Stergiou’s research focuses on human movement, behavior and pathology and the way movement can assist researchers and doctors in diagnosing, treating and managing disease. A founder of the world-leading University of Nebraska-Omaha Department of Biomechanics and the UNO Center for Research in Human Movement Variability, Dr. Stergiou has shared his passion for and knowledge of biomechanics research through speaking engagements across Europe and Asia.