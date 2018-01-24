Grow! Night is the place to start connecting and/or exploring membership. We will start with dinner in community and then partake in various opportunities for spiritual growth. Dinner will be served from 5:30 - 6:00 pm. Classes begin at 6:00 pm and end at 7:30 pm. Classes offered include UA 101, UA 201, or Faith & Finance. Whether you are an Abbey member, ally, or someone who just wants to learn more about what it means to be part of the Abbey community, you are welcome to Grow! with us.