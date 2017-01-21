Growing up Speaking French - The Francophone Communities of New England

A Luncheon & Panel Discussion with:

Michael James, Sr. Aline Paris, Bernie Duhaime and Tom Coffey, Moderator

Our four panelists grew up in areas of New England where French was spoken in homes, schools and churches. They are descendants of the French-Canadians who had moved either directly or via New York State to New England to work in the various industries that flourished in the late 19th and early 20th Century in that region. They brought their language and culture with them and were supported in large part by the French-speaking churches that fostered not only religious but social and educational institutions. While a half century ago the French-Canadian presence was evident throughout the New England area, it is now active primarily in Maine. Join us for this fascinating perspective within our U.S.