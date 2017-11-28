Guttermouth / Koffin Kats / Gallows Bound / the Atom Age

Black Heart Booking & A-13 Punk Rock present...

Guttermouth - Guttermouth is an American skate punk band formed in 1988 in Huntington Beach, California, USA and currently recording for Hopeless Records. They have released nine full-length studio albums and two live albums and have toured extensively, including performances on the Vans Warped Tour. They are infamous for their outrageous lyrics and behavior which are deliberately explicit, offensive and intended to shock, though usually in a humorous and sarcastic manner. This behavior has sometimes resulted in high-profile problems for the band, such as being banned from performing in Canada for eighteen months and leaving the 2004 Warped Tour amidst controversy over their political views and attitudes towards other performers.

Koffin Kats - This trio blasted out of Detroit in June of 2003 with the mission to not stop for anything. Vic Victor (Lead Vocal, Upright Bass) would join forces with long time friend Tommy Koffin (Guitar) and start laying the ground work for the sonic assault known as The Koffin Kats. They put together songs about drug use, self loathing, and all things evil. With Eric “e Ball” Walls (Drums) they began to stomp the shit out of Detroit and the surrounding area.

Gallows Bound - Though deeply rooted in the traditional bluegrass of their home in Virginia, Gallows Bound has a strong affection for their upbringing in punk rock and stitches their influences together in a blazing fury of Appalachian Punk Bluegrass. Formed in 2012, the band released self-titled album in 2014 and has been touring non-stop since. New release "Appalachian Witch" available April 2017

The Atom Age - The Atom Age find their inspiration from the dust covered collections of unhinged 60’s Punk and R&B, whose crazed energy was once misconceived as a better fit for your trashcan than for your turntable. While taking many of their cues from these primitive pilgrims of punk, The Atom Age still strive to lay down their own modernized sound.

$18 adv / $20 day of show - ALL AGES - 7 PM Doors / Music at 8 PM

Lookout Lounge