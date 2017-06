Guys and Dolls - classic musical theater - under the stars at the SumTur Amphitheater in Papillion. Presented by the Papillion LaVista Community Theatre. Tickets: $15 VIP seating / $12 reserved seating / $8 general admission (bring a lawn chair or blanket). Children under 2 free. Tickets available at sumtur.org or at the gate. No outside food of beverage. Concessions available.