Handmade Omaha

A growing collective of creators from Omaha that hand make art, crafts or artisan goods.

to Google Calendar - Handmade Omaha - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Handmade Omaha - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Handmade Omaha - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Handmade Omaha - 2017-04-22 10:00:00

Bancroft Street Market 2702 S. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68108

This exclusive event will feature handmade items ranging from jewelry, ceramics, skincare, baby & home goods, women’s accessories, stationary and so much more.

Also Featuring: Saturday and Sunday lunch option – Fauxmaha Hot Dog Stand, Omaha's Best (Vegan) Hot Dog!

https://www.facebook.com/fauxmahahotdogs

Free show entry and onsite parking

When:

Saturday, April 22nd, 10am-4pm

Sunday, April 23rd, Noon-4pm 

Where:

Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S. 10th Street – on the southwest corner of 10th and Bancroft

Additional questions or information please contact:

Liz Ferguson, Co-Director, Handmade Omaha

handmadeomaha@gmail.com 

Info

Bancroft Street Market 2702 S. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68108 View Map

Workshop

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Handmade Omaha - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Handmade Omaha - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Handmade Omaha - 2017-04-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Handmade Omaha - 2017-04-22 10:00:00

Built with Metro Publisher™