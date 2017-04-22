This exclusive event will feature handmade items ranging from jewelry, ceramics, skincare, baby & home goods, women’s accessories, stationary and so much more.
Also Featuring: Saturday and Sunday lunch option – Fauxmaha Hot Dog Stand, Omaha's Best (Vegan) Hot Dog!
https://www.facebook.com/fauxmahahotdogs
Free show entry and onsite parking
When:
Saturday, April 22nd, 10am-4pm
Sunday, April 23rd, Noon-4pm
Where:
Bancroft Street Market, 2702 S. 10th Street – on the southwest corner of 10th and Bancroft
Additional questions or information please contact:
Liz Ferguson, Co-Director, Handmade Omaha
Info
Bancroft Street Market 2702 S. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68108 View Map