hatkiraar (STUTTER) Vocal Performance by Nathan Young

Artist Nathan Young will perform with his installation hatkiraar (STUTTER), keening his voice to interact with and expand the tone and content of his sound installation in Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly. Young’s vocal performance will alter the shifting frequencies inherent in the work to further enhance the physical field of sound into new shapes and experiences in the space.

More about the artist: nathanyoungprojects.com

Free and open to the public.