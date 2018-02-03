The Omaha Heart and Stroke Ball, attended by more than 1,000 individuals from Omaha’s business, medical and social communities, is the annual black-tie gala benefiting the American Heart Association’s life-saving mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The evening’s festivities begin with a pre-event reception that includes an amazing silent auction followed by an elegant dinner, inspiring program, a spectacular live auction, and incredible entertainment before you dance the night away.