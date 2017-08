THE TIME HAS COME FOR THE HEART LAND'S FIRST YOGA, MUSIC, AND PLANT BASED LIFESTYLE FESTIVAL. WE CELEBRATE THE CHANCE TO LIFT OUR LOVE AND VIBE HIGH. WHEN WE COME TOGETHER AND CONNECT, THERE IS NOTHING THAT CAN STAND IN OUR WAY. THE TIME TO UNITE IS NOW! HIGH VIBE FESTIVAL IS HERE FOR YOU! KICK OFF THE DAY WITH AN ENERGIZING 5K HIGH VIBE FUN RUN LEAD BY THE LOTUS HOUSE OF YOGA, AFTER THE RACE STRETCH & CHILL WITH A COMMUNITY KICK OFF YOGA CLASS IN THE PARK with Mary Clare Sweet & Chaeli Buda . IMMERSE YOUR DAY PRACTICING YOGA, MEDITATION, DANCE, HOOPing AND MOVEMENT ARTS. ACRO YOGA, NOURISH WITH DELICIOUS PLANT BASED FOODS & RAW FOOD WORKSHOPS & CLASSES AT HIGH VIBE CAFE. ENGAGE IN EXTRAORDINARY CONVERSATIONS AND INSPIRING DISCUSSIONS. ENJOY MUSIC AND MOVEMENT UNDER THE BRIGHT MOON AND STARS. STINSON PARK AT AKSARBEN VILLAGE IS THE SPOT WHERE OUR GATHERING UNFOLDS. IN THE HEART OF OMAHA, NEBRASKA SURROUNDED BY LOCAL BUSINESSES, EASY ACCESS HOTELS, AND RUN/WALK/BIKE TRAILS. THERE ARE MANY WAYS TO GET INVOLVED, LET NOTHING HOLD YOU BACK. SEIZE THE MOMENT AND VIBE HIGH!