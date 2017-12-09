Holiday at Hogwarts

We are pleased to inform you that you have been accepted at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Students will be required to report to the Chamber of Reception upon arrival.

Spend some time shopping at Hogsmeade in our versions of Ollivanders, Gladrags Wizardwear, Shrivenshaft's Quill Shop, Madame Maggie's Magical Menagerie and more to get ready for your classes. Then attend classes in potions, herbology, and defence against the dark arts before enjoying a grand celebratory feast!

No Potterhead should miss this opportunity!

Your standard admission ($35) includes:-Personal wand-Hogwarts classes-Christmas feast-Access to Hogsmeade shoppes

Your deluxe package admission ($60) includes:-Hogwarts Acceptance Letter-Souvenir Tickets (Hogwarts Express Themed)-VIP wand service at Ollivanders-Hogwarts classes-Christmas feast-One free glass of butterbeer-10% discount at all Hogsmeade shoppes-Complimentary stationary and owl service to send a letter from the Hogsmeade Post Office

DOORS AT 7:00 PM. SHOW AT 7:30 PM.

Saturday, December 9th **** SOLD OUT ****Sunday, December 10th

Thursday, December 14thFriday, December 15thSaturday, December 16th **** SOLD OUT ****Sunday, December 17th

Thursday, December 21stFriday, December 22ndSaturday, December 23rd

Directed by Emma Johnson and Elizabeth Pozzi. Produced with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Yelp.

All admissions include dinner and performance. Cash bar is available during performances. No physical ticket is required for admission once you have completed your purchase via the website or at the box office. This event is intended primarily for adults, but is suitable for all ages.