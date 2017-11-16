Join us and local community gardening advocates at The Big Garden for hors d’oeuvres, wine, and an evening of live music in the greenhouse. All proceeds from the event will support The Big Garden and their efforts to relieve local hunger by building gardens, teaching children and adults how to grow and prepare their own food, and creating an engaged public awareness.Since they started in 2005, The Big Garden has partnered with numerous schools, faith communities, neighborhoods, and fellow non-profit organizations to help build over 150 community gardens throughout Nebraska, Kansas, and southwest Iowa – and we’re excited for you to join us in supporting their valuable work. With these ongoing partnerships, The Big Garden provides seeds and seedlings, educational programming, and access to an established volunteer network. The Big Garden also offers four seasons of hands-on classes to local gardeners and urban farmers, and through their Summer Garden Educator Internship, they provide young people with valuable training and experience, helping them pursue careers in horticulture and food security.

At our Holiday Gala, you’ll get to meet some of the great people behind this important organization while experiencing our most exciting event of the season. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and wine as you and your friends wander through the decorated trees, breathe in the fragrance from fresh-cut wintergreens, and find new holiday inspirations and traditions from among our Christmas collectibles and décor – it’s a beautiful collection that we’re so proud to share with you. And to help us celebrate, we’ve invited local band Peregrine Music to fill the greenhouse with their soulful harmonies. As part of our gift wrap station, Cheryl Dyer Calligraphy & Hand Lettering will be back to create beautiful personalized gift tags for each of your holiday gifts.Tickets for the event will be available for $5 starting November 1st, and a small number will be available at the door for $10. Tickets are limited, so give us a call at 402-496-0700 or stop by the store to reserve yours. Additional parking for the event will be available at the DC Centre south of our parking lot, and we’ll have a trolley pick-up station at the northwest corner of the DC Centre for a ride to our store entrance.We hope you’ll join us for one of our favorite holiday traditions – getting together for an evening to support the community and enjoy inspiring music with the beautiful sights of the season.