Holiday Lights Festival – NRG Energy Ice Rink in The Capitol District

The NRG Energy Ice Rink, at its new location in The Capitol District off 10th and Capitol Ave., will return to entertain families and “Shine the Light on Hunger.” Check our website for a complete schedule. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day. The $8 admission fee includes skate rental, though patrons may bring their own skates. Conagra Brands will match all rink income dollar for dollar up to $100,000 and donate all proceeds to the Food Bank for the Heartland as a component of the Shine the Light on Hunger campaign. For details, visit www.holidaylightsfestival.org/ice-rink.