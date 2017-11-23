Holiday Lights Festival - Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony

Nothing gets Omaha excited for the holidays quite like the annual Lighting Ceremony held on Thanksgiving evening in the Gene Leahy Mall at 14th and Farnam. Enjoy a musical performance by the Omaha Children’s Choir beginning at 5:40 p.m. At 6 p.m., Mayor Jean Stothert will lead the crowd in a countdown to the dazzling 2017 lighting display. Enjoy a special performance by Jingle Bell Brass immediately after the lighting. The Making Spirits Bright Holiday Concert, sponsored by Lincoln Financial Group, will follow at 7 p.m. at the Holland Performing Arts Center (admission is free).