Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival

The Wells Fargo Family Festival offers an afternoon of free family fun. Downtown arts and cultural institutions will provide free admission and hands-on activities for the entire family. Free trolley service provided by Ollie the Trolley will connect all participating locations from noon to 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to “Shine the Light on Hunger” and bring non-perishable foods and household goods for donation. Food donation collection bins will be located at select Family Festival venues.