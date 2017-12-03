Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival

to Google Calendar - Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival - 2017-12-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival - 2017-12-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival - 2017-12-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival - 2017-12-03 12:00:00

Downtown Omaha Dow Downtown Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

The Wells Fargo Family Festival offers an afternoon of free family fun. Downtown arts and cultural institutions will provide free admission and hands-on activities for the entire family. Free trolley service provided by Ollie the Trolley will connect all participating locations from noon to 5 p.m. Families are encouraged to “Shine the Light on Hunger” and bring non-perishable foods and household goods for donation. Food donation collection bins will be located at select Family Festival venues.

Info
Downtown Omaha Dow Downtown Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Art, Festival
to Google Calendar - Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival - 2017-12-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival - 2017-12-03 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival - 2017-12-03 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Lights Festival - Wells Fargo Family Festival - 2017-12-03 12:00:00