Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center

to Google Calendar - Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center - 2017-11-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center - 2017-11-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center - 2017-11-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center - 2017-11-02 12:00:00

Yates ECP 3260 Davenport St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Miss spending Friday nights with the community at the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market? You're in luck! We're getting the crew back together to bring you an easy way to support local at our annual holiday market!Find unique gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list! The Holiday Makers Market will showcase local makers selling their handmade goods and tasty food items. Come hungry, because we'll have local food vendors serving delicious menus and warm beverages (tea, coffee, hot cocoa)!

We can't wait to offer you wonderful products from local makers Artemis TeasBar None ProduceBig Dobs Beard BalmConservation Fusion,Doe's and Diva's DairyFiredaisy Handcrafted GoodsHarmony Farms and Skin CareJayna's Country Store & GardensMyrtle & Cypress,NETwork Against MalariaNew American Arts Festival artists, O'tillie Pork & PantryPhyllis & Louise Creative CateringRacy Moms Boutique, &Rebel Seed Farms AND MORE!

Come out and get a jump on your holiday shopping while supporting local!

VENDORS: UPDATE, we are full! Come enjoy a fun few hours with us and our awesome lineup of vendors at the Holiday Makers Market!

Info
Yates ECP 3260 Davenport St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131 View Map
to Google Calendar - Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center - 2017-11-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center - 2017-11-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center - 2017-11-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center - 2017-11-02 12:00:00