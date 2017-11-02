Holiday Makers Market at Yates Community Center

Miss spending Friday nights with the community at the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market? You're in luck! We're getting the crew back together to bring you an easy way to support local at our annual holiday market!Find unique gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list! The Holiday Makers Market will showcase local makers selling their handmade goods and tasty food items. Come hungry, because we'll have local food vendors serving delicious menus and warm beverages (tea, coffee, hot cocoa)!

We can't wait to offer you wonderful products from local makers Artemis Teas, Bar None Produce, Big Dobs Beard Balm, Conservation Fusion,Doe's and Diva's Dairy, Firedaisy Handcrafted Goods, Harmony Farms and Skin Care, Jayna's Country Store & Gardens, Myrtle & Cypress,NETwork Against Malaria, New American Arts Festival artists, O'tillie Pork & Pantry, Phyllis & Louise Creative Catering, Racy Moms Boutique, &Rebel Seed Farms AND MORE!

Come out and get a jump on your holiday shopping while supporting local!

VENDORS: UPDATE, we are full! Come enjoy a fun few hours with us and our awesome lineup of vendors at the Holiday Makers Market!