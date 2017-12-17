We’re a must-visit destination on Sunday, December 17th for gifts created by local craftsmen and artists with shoppers and vendors alike enjoying this unique and eclectic holiday experience. Not only will we be playing holiday movies and music while you browse, we'll even have a carefully curated Holiday Market-specific cocktail menu! This is free, family-friendly event!

Featuring Goods from:

Benson Soap Mill / Wee Vintage Baby / Wax Buffalo / The Anastasia Co. /Farine + Four / Whood Homegoods / Harmony Farms and Skin Care /Sophie Newell Studio / Love Yo Pup / Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop /Frenchie Card Co. / Pleasant Avenue Paper Co. / Julia Mason Art /Snowshoe Candy Co. / Trace Book and Print / EARTHENjoy / Amateur Coffee / Haberdashery / Lennon&Lu / Artemis Teas / Lion's Mane Vintage/ Home & Closet / Wick and Oil / Ceramics by Meesha / Mailbox Melodies/ The West Place / Omaha Bug Symposium

with food from The Dire Lion Grille & Chippy!!