Holiday On Vinton Street Pop Up Shop And Art Show

One stop for all your holiday shopping! Friday December 8th 6-9pm and Saturday December 9th 9am-4pm. Holiday Pop-up Shop at Apollon. Come see and shop our Holiday Art show and gift boutique. Our event will feature original artwork and handmade gifts created by 10 local artists and Craftsman. You will find original artwork, prints, jewelry, ornaments, bath salts, soaps candles and much more. Stay tuned for more information about participating artists and other details