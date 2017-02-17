Hot Club of Cowtown Live at the 1200 Club

One of the hardest-swinging, longest-touring bands in Western swing, the Hot Club of Cowtown has ascended from its unlikely beginnings in NYC’s East Village a decade ago to become the premier ambassador of hot jazz.
Their breathtaking show has left admirers in their wake at the Grand Ol’ Opry, A Prairie Home Companion and an opening slot on a Bob Dylan tour. With a sound that has its roots in the Hot Jazz era, they have expanded their vision with Americana music, vintage pop and folk music and more with the group’s original songs.
Holland Performing Arts Center 1200 Douglas St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
