Hot Club of Cowtown Live at the 1200 Club

One of the hardest-swinging, longest-touring bands in Western swing, the Hot Club of Cowtown has ascended from its unlikely beginnings in NYC’s East Village a decade ago to become the premier ambassador of hot jazz.

Their breathtaking show has left admirers in their wake at the Grand Ol’ Opry, A Prairie Home Companion and an opening slot on a Bob Dylan tour. With a sound that has its roots in the Hot Jazz era, they have expanded their vision with Americana music, vintage pop and folk music and more with the group’s original songs.