The Hot Sardines return to Omaha! This New York-based ensemble’s blend of hot jazz, 1920s standards and New Orleans brass will transport you to a different era.

Steeped in salty stride piano and the music Louis Armstrong, Django Reinhardt and Fats Waller used to make, The Hot Sardines make straight-up, foot-stomping jazz with their own tap dancer as percussionist. With their contagious brand of joy, grit, glamour and passion, they invoke the sounds of nearly a century ago, yet stay right in step with the current age.

Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world.

Tickets start at $17.00.