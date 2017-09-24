HOTEL DECO XV HOSTS OMAHA POP-UP SHOP AND RAID THE CELLAR PART 2

Start your holiday shopping early at Hotel Deco’s Omaha Pop-up Shop and Raid the Cellar event. Local Omaha businesses are setting up shop in the Park event space to showcase their amazing products and services. We have lots of discounted overstock wine for sale as well as curated, delicious bites from our own Chef Patrick Micheels.

Event highlights include:

- Discounted overstock wine

- Various vendors (hello ruby, Janousek Florist & Greenhouse, Harmony Farms and Skin Care, Heather Mittermeier-Kita, and more) with items for purchase

- Live DJ Herricane Cole

- Curated bites from Chef Patrick Micheels

- Beer from Brickway Brewery & Distillery

- Raffle entry