Hour of Code at Do Space

Do Space (2nd Floor) 7205 Dodge St, Omaha, Nebraska 68114

December 4-10 is Computer Science Education Week and to celebrate Do Space is hosting Hour of Code on Tuesday, December 5, part of a global movement to teach kids and adults about coding. This event is open to all ages and Do Space will give kids who complete the Hour of Code a special certificate!

Attendees will…

  • Get pumped up for December's The Last Jedi movie by building a galaxy with the Star Wars coding game
  • Start their Minecraft adventure, using the coding game to see their creations come to life
  • Or, unplug and learn new games to bring to their next holiday party – there will be board games, dice and card-based games that teach programming principles
Info
